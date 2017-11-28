Duo remanded for allegedly robbing pastor $1.8M

Two men were on Monday last remanded to prison when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for allegedly robbing a pastor of $1.8M.

Renhart Khan, 31, of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and Alexander LaCruz, 25, of Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The court heard that on November 22, 2017, at Church Street, Georgetown, the duo, while being armed with a gun, robbed Pastor Elden Anderson of $1.8M.

The Prosecution objected to bail based on the seriousness of the charge.

As such, the two men were remanded to prison and are expected to re-appear in court on December 11, 2017.

It was previously reported that on the day in question, the victim was pounced on by the two bandits after he stepped out of his car.

They then proceeded to rob him of the stated amount which was in the vehicle, wrapped as a parcel.