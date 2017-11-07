Duo in custody for allegedly raping Berbice school girls

Action will be taken against ranks who failed handle the matter promptly- Alves

Two male suspects – ages 22 and 23- are presently in police custody assisting with investigations regarding the alleged drugging and rape of two teenagers on October 30, 2017 in Berbice.

This is according to Acting Police “B” Division Commander, Linden Alves, on Tuesday.

According to information received, on October 30, 2017, the mother of one of the 14-year-old girls –who is a vendor- was plying her trade when she received a call from her daughter’s school informing her that the teen had been involved in an altercation.

However, the mother reportedly told Police that her daughter did not return home until the following day with visible marks of violence about her body.

Upon being taken to the hospital, it was revealed that the 14-year-old had been raped.

When she was questioned by her mother, the young girl reportedly explained that on the day in question she was sent home from school and left in the company of another friend. However, they were reportedly stopped by two young men who offered to take them home.

The teens reportedly accepted the offer, but instead of taking the duo home, the men drove to a nearby bar and allegedly encouraged the girls to consume alcohol.

When they became inebriated, the suspects allegedly took their victims to a house a short distance away from the bar, and raped them.

A report was made at the local police station one day after the incident occurred. However, the teen’s mother explained to media operatives that police were slow to act on the matter.

Speaking to this publication, Commander Alves said that the incident was only recently relayed to him after the matter was reported in the media.

Alves has since assured that investigations are ongoing and that action will be taken against the ranks who failed to have the matter adequately handled.

This publication has also been reliably informed that the relatives of the other teen involved in the matter did not report the alleged rape to the Police because they reportedly agreed to have the matter settled privately with the accused.