Duo found with Ryhaan Shah’s stolen vehicle arrested- Police

…they were also implicated in several armed robberies

Two men, fingered in several armed robberies, were apprehended after they were found in the possession of a stolen vehicle belonging to businesswoman, columnist and Indian rights activist Ryhaan Shah.

On November 04, 2017, the 66-year-old resident of Irving Street, Queenstown, Georgetown was robbed of her Toyota Allion motorcar PLL 1127, by three armed males as she was about to drive into her yard.

According to police, today, she positively identified her stolen property which was impounded recently at an ‘A’ Division Station.

Police confirmed that her registration matched that of the engine and chassis numbers with the only exception being the colour- which was reportedly changed.

The said vehicle was found in possession of a male who claimed ownership and even produced a valid registration.

However, investigators acting on their own suspicions had the vehicle impounded, pending further investigation.

A short while later, the said driver along with another suspect were fingered in a series of armed robberies during which some of the victims were relieved of their vehicles.

This publication was informed that the duo have since been charged and remanded but are expected to face additional charges soon.

According to the Police they are making significant progress in the recovery of stolen vehicles as well as the apprehension and prosecution of several alleged carjackers.