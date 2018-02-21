Duo charged with gun, ammo possession remanded

Two men, a handyman and bartender, on Wednesday appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore to answer to charges of illegal gun and ammunition possession.

Colwyn Wright and Akeem Simeron both denied the charges, which stated that on February 20, they had in their possession a 9mm pistol along with 29 live rounds of ammunition.

The prosecution is contending that Wright, 26 and Simeron, 21, were caught with the gun and ammo at Green Acres, Providence.

In a bail application, the duo’s attorney informed the court that the firearm was hidden in the ceiling of their home which is under renovation and it is possible that someone else could have placed the items there.

However, the prosecution objected to bail on the grounds of it being a serious offence. The prosecution also informed the court that the defendants were aware that the items were hidden in the ceiling.

The two men were denied bail and will return to court on March 21.