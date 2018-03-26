Duo charged with breaking, entering man’s house, wounding him

Two men found themselves before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday charged with breaking and entering a man’s house and for wounding him in the process.

Wayne Peters and Marlon Jones denied the allegation put to them by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

That charge alleged that they between March 16-17 2018, at Mandela Avenue broke and entered the dwelling house of Delmark Booker and stole his cell phone valued $80,000 and an article of clothing valued $15,000.

Jones was solely charged for wounding Booker after he was in the process of confronting Peters who was allegedly seen wearing some of the missing clothing.

According to Peters, he was a tenant in Booker’s home and on the day in question he found his clothing outside of the room which he occupied.

He revealed that he was also locked out of the house and as such he took his clothing and left. He explained that he is confused as to why he is being charged.

However, Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore revealed that the Virtual Complainant (VC) secured his premises and returned the following day to find that it was broken into and the articles were missing. As such the matter was reported and the two accused were later arrested and charged.

The Court heard that when one of the defendants was confronted, he took up a steal pipe and dealt the VC a lash to his face.

Bail was not objected to however and it was granted in the sum of $80,000 each. The matter will be heard next on April 16, 2018.