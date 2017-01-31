Duo charged for triple murder in Robb Street fire to stand trial

The duo that were charged in November 2014 for the Robb Street fire which claimed the lives of two sisters and their father, had a prima facie case established against them by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Ganga Krishna, a 72-year-old business man and his employee Avishkar Kissoon, 24, will stand trial at the next practical date.

The two accused had previously plead not guilty to the charge, and Krishna disclosed to the court today that he is prepared to bring witnesses to his defence at his High Court trial.



Theresa Rozario, 15, and her 12-year-old sister, Feresa Rozario, were burnt to death after an early morning fire gutted a Robb Street, Georgetown building they occupied with their father in November 2014.

The two sisters, who were reportedly asleep, were trapped in the early morning inferno but their 63-year-old father managed to jump through a window to escape the flames.



He, however, sustained second and third degrees burns and later succumbed while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).



Investigations in the matter took police two-years to crack, and it was only until a drug addict reportedly confessed to police that he was offered money to set fire to the disputed building that the events began to unfold.

Police believe that the building was torched to drive out individuals who were also claiming ownership of the property by prescriptive rights.