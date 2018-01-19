Duo charged for robbery under arms, forgery

Two men who appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, on Friday were charged for robbing a man of five gold chains at a party.

Shawn Archibald, 38, of Unity Place, Festival City, Georgetown and Timothy Waldron, 29, of the said address appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that they, on December 31, 2017, at Republic Avenue, McKenzie, Linden, robbed Trevor Campbell of his five gold chains valued $740,000.

According to their representing attorney Melville Duke, they were involved in a fight with the Virtual Complainant (VC) and others when the man’s chains were pulled from his neck. However, he is only accusing Archibald and Waldron of the crime.

He asked for bail to be granted on these grounds.

However, the police prosecutor in requesting that bail be denied revealed that both suspects are also being investigated in the “C” Division and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Bail was denied for both of the accused and they were remanded to prison to return on February 6, 2018.

The men also made a second appearance, this time before Magistrate Fabayo Azore where they were both charged for forgery. Archibald also had another robbery under arms charge read to him.

That charge alleged that on January 1, 2018, at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown while being armed with a gun, he robbed Ray Juandoo of two chains valued $220,000 and one iPhone valued $186,000.

The forgery charge he faced alleged that on September 5, 2017, he forged a car licence plate knowing same to be false.

He was remanded to prison on both charges.

Waldron was charged for forging licence plate PTT 1946 on December 5, 2017, of a silver premio motorcar knowing same to be false.

He was however granted his pre-trial liberty on this charge.