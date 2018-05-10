Duo busted with unlicenced gun, ammo on Dennis St

Police ranks on a mobile patrol on Dennis Street, Campbellville around 20:00 hrs on Wednesday observed, what they described as, the suspicious behaviour of two males, each riding a bicycle, and decided to stop and search them.

During the process, one of the men was reportedly found in possession of an unlicenced .380 Pistol with six (6) live rounds.

According to the police, the suspects, 32 and 21 years old of Campbellville and Thomas Street, Kitty, respectively, have been arrested and are being processed for court.