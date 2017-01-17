Duo arraigned with triple murders to know fate soon

A 72-year-old businessman, Ganga Krishna, and his employee 24-year-old Avishkar Kissoon who were accused of setting fire to a house which claimed the lives of three persons over a year ago, appeared before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan earlier today, where she outlined that on January 31, 2017, she will be ruling on the matter.

Krishna, of lot 11 North Road, Bourda, Georgetown and Kissoon of lot 1 Sheriff Street, Georgetown were arraigned on February 8, 2016 for murders which claimed the lives of 15-year-old Theresa Rozario, her 12-year-old sister, Feresa Rozario and their father Hirold Randolph Thomas in November 2014 at the corner of Robb and King Streets, Georgetown.

Their charge read that between November 16 and December 21, 2014 Krishna and Kissoon murdered the trio in the course, or furtherance, of arson at their [trio’s] dwelling house. The girls’ charred remains were found among the rubble while Thomas died several days later from second and third degree burns.

The case was cracked when a drug addict confessed to the Police that he had been offered money to torch the building, which had been the subject of a long running property dispute. He subsequently identified Krishna and Kissoon as the persons who contracted him to allegedly commit the act.



Investigators believe that the accused wanted to get the occupants out and claim prescriptive rights for the property.

The deceased persons were reportedly asleep at the time that the fire destroyed their home. Their father, Hilrod Randolph Thomas jumped through a window but suffered second and third degree burns.

He later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. (Ramona Luthi)