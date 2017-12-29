Duo accused of trafficking 65 kilos of cocaine in gas cylinder granted bail

The two men who implicated each other in the over 65 kilograms of cocaine which was found in a gas cylinder stashed in a car at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) were today granted bail; when they appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Juan Anderson, 30, and Damion William, 33, both of Parika made their appearance before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan and denied the allegation against them.

The charge read to them alleged that on December 24, 2017, at Parika, they had 65.027 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The two men were granted $300,000 bail each after their representing Attorneys Mark Waldron and George Thomas made a successful application for same.

They are both expected to precede the Leonora Magistrate’s Court next on January 24, 2018 and were ordered to make weekly reports at the Leonora Police Station.

On the day of the cocaine discovery, ranks from the Force Narcotics Branch, acting on information, swooped down at Parika where Anderson’s house was searched.

As ranks came up empty handed, his motorcar was also inspected and the drugs were found concealed in a gas cylinder.

As such, Anderson was arrested and he reportedly told ranks that Williams was the person who gave him the illicit substance. Williams was later arrested and reportedly confessed to giving Anderson the drugs.