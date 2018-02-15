Duo accused of carjacking, robbing Ryhaan Shah, others charged

Timothy Waldron and Shawn Archibald on Thursday appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to two counts of carjacking among other charges.

Waldron and Archibald, both of Unity Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It was alleged on November 4, while armed with a gun at Irving Street Georgetown, the duo robbed businesswoman, columnist and Indian rights activist Ryhann Shah of a Toyota Allion valued $4 million, a cellular phone valued $10,000 and $15,000 in cash.

It was also alleged that on November, 28, while armed with a handgun, while in the company of each other at Pere Street Kitty, the duo again robbed Nadir Williams of a cellphone valued $120,000, a handbag valued $3000, and a wallet valued $10,000 and $10,000 before making off with a white Toyota Allion valued $2.9 million all property of Williams.

Waldron was also charged separately on three counts of armed robbery.

It was alleged that Waldron, while being armed with a gun, robbed Redrick Layne of a quantity of electronics and cash valued $590,000 on June 16, 2017, at Station Street, Kitty.

It was also alleged that on the same day, Waldron robbed Roxanne Ramchan of $550,000 worth of Apple electronics at gunpoint.

Also on November 28, 2017, at Pere Street, Kitty, Waldron while being armed with a gun, allegedly robbed Gregrick Layne of a Toyota motorcar valued $2.5 million.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted based on the seriousness of the offences.

The two men were remanded to prison and will return to court on March 5, for trial.

On November 04, 2017, the 66-year-old Shah was robbed of her Toyota Allion motorcar PLL 1127, by three armed males as she was about to drive into her yard.

According to police, she positively identified her stolen property which was impounded recently at an ‘A’ Division Station.

Police confirmed that her registration matched that of the engine and chassis numbers with the only exception being the colour- which was reportedly changed.

The said vehicle was found in possession of a male who claimed ownership and even produced a valid registration.

However, investigators acting on their own suspicions had the vehicle impounded, pending further investigations.

A short while later, the said driver along with another suspect were fingered in a series of armed robberies during which some of the victims were relieved of their vehicles.