Duo accused of 2015 Tucville murder acquitted

After being on trial for the July 2015 murder of Ryan Clementson, the two accused Edward Skeete and Nabadingi Gobin were on Thursday freed by Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The duo were acquitted of the Turning Point, Tucville shooting of former Mocha-Arcadia resident Clementson who died between July 24 and 25 2015, two weeks after being shot to his thigh.

This result comes in spite of the deceased having stated in his dying moments that the duo and another were his assailants.

However, defence counsels for accused, Nigel Hughes and Mark Waldron were successful in preventing certain pieces of evidence from entering the main trial which were disclosed in the jury’s absence.

Justice Singh, who considered the submissions overnight, on Thursday, ruled that the prosecution did not make out a case against the two and he formally directed the jury forewoman to return a not-guilty verdict.

Prosecutor Narissa Leander however informed the judge of the State’s intention to appeal the court’s decision.

Nevertheless, Skeete ran to freedom but Gobin returned to prison pending his relatives’ presentation of a bail receipt on a separate charge.

The duo were accused of opening fire on Clementson and his friend Ayodele Solomon on July 14, 2015, near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville.

Clementson, who had been shot in his thigh, succumbed almost two weeks later from cardiac arrest following a surgery.