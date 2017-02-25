Drugs missing at West Demerara Hospital, 2 in custody

Two persons were taken into custody as Police launched an investigation into a report of missing drugs at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Commander of D Division (West Bank Demerara-East Bank Essequibo) Leslie James confirmed that an official report was filed and Police are currently working with the two officials in custody to get to the bottom of the matter.

Sources revealed to Guyana Times that a senior official attached to the health institution was already asked to tender his resignation pending the outcome of the probe.

According to information received, he submitted his resignation letter on Friday when senior officials from the Public Health Minister and the Guyana Police Force visited the Hospital in the morning hours.

This publication understands that the official was allegedly involved in the criminal act of stealing and selling the pharmaceuticals, which often resulted in constant drug shortages at the hospital.

Police are continuing their investigations.