Driver slapped with causing death, DUI charges in Essequibo accident

Nandram Jaisingh, called Tony, of La Belle Alliance, Essequibo Coast, was on Wednesday slapped with two charges when he made an appearance before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

He was charged for causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence (DUI).

It is alleged that on December 15 at Hampton Court Public Road, he drove motor car PJJ 5803 in a dangerous manner causing the death of a motorcyclist, Bhajnauth Samaroo, called Suresh.

Following the accident, a breathalyser test was conducted and it revealed that Jaisingh was above the legal limit. Reports are that at 18:35hrs the motorcyclist was proceeding north along the western side of Hampton Court Public Road, while the driver of the motor car was proceeding in the said direction behind the 60-year-old man, when the driver attempted to overtake the motorist, but lost control and collided with him. Suresh was picked up in an unconscious state and immediately rushed to Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In court on Wednesday, Jaisingh pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Police Prosecutor did not object to bail, and as such, he was released on $600,000 bail for the causing death charge and $50,000 for the DUI. As a condition of his bail, Magistrate Scarce ordered that Jaisingh lodge his passport and report to the Anna Regina Police Station every Saturday at 09:00hrs.

In issuing a stern warning, Magistrate Scarce made it clear in court that relatives of the driver had made several attempts to contact his family and him about the case. He informed Jaisingh’s Attorney that he would not entertain such attempts.