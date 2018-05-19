Driver of Allion in smash-up on the Kuru-Kururu public road succumbs

As the death tool continues to climb following the two vehicle smash-up on the Kuru-Kururu public road, Soedyke/Linden Highway, the driver of the silver Toyota Allion- PMM548- involved has now succumbed to her injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The body of Shennelle Hughes, 31, of Rohan Housing Scheme and Back half, Diamond, East Bank Demerara is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Two days prior, the owner of the vehicle, that was driven by Hughes, Quinton Odle, 42, of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara succumbed to his injuries.

Prior to his death, 6-year-old Arianna Hughes who was also in the motorcar succumbed to her injuries.

INews had reported that on Sunday last- Mother’s day- minibus, BHH 8451, was proceeding west along the southern side of Kuru Kururu public road, Soesdyke Linden Highway, while the motorcar was heading east along the northern side of the said road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that as the vehicles approached each other, the driver of the motorcar, Hughes, drove into a pool of water, which was on the northern lane and reportedly lost control of the vehicle, swerving into the path of the minibus, resulting in a head-on collision.

INews understands that the occupants of the motorcar at the time were Hughes, Odle, (now deceased) 8-year-old Jada Enmore of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, 6-year-old Arianna Hughes- (who died on Monday last)- of Rohan Housing Scheme and 19 Back half, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, 10-month-old Sebastian Hughes of Rohan Housing Scheme and 19 Back half, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, 9-year-old Jaden Hughes of Rohan Housing Scheme and 19 Back half, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, and 4-year-old Tyrese Arthur of Rohan Housing Scheme and 19 Back half, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The minibus was occupied by its owner and driver, 49-year-old Rawle McKenzie of Samantha Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara, Prem Persaud, 46, Rookmin Persaud, Lakeram Persaud, 21, Matesh Hardet, 10, and Gewan Persaud, 16- all of Caneville Second Bridge, East Bank Demerara, Tolesh Narine, 28, Harmella Ram, 28, Hemwattie Persaud, 20, Brenda Persaud, 9, Arianna Persaud, 8, and Vishaul Persaud, 7- all of Caneville, Sideline Dam, East Bank Demerara- Anthony Thomas, 34, Jasmine Persaud, 24 –both of Caneville Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara-, Steve Francis, 14 of Caneville, East Bank Demerara, Julio Looge, 15 of Caneville, East Bank Demerara, Sarita Persaud, 24 of Second Bridge, Caneville, East Bank Demerara, Steve Ragunandan, 15 and Darwattie Persaud, 2 – both of Caneville, Second Bride, EBD.

On the day of the accident, as they were all rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Shennelle Hughes ,Arianna Hughes , Jada Enmore and Tyrese Authur were treated for internal and head injuries, while Prem Persaud, Lakeram Persaud and Rookmine Persaud were treated for broken right legs and head injuries respectively.

They were all admitted patients at the said hospital and later transferred to the GPHC for further treatment while others were treated for minor injuries.