Driver in Corentyne fatal accident remanded

The man who was driving the car which slammed into a parked lorry on Monday morning at Number 58 Village Corentyne, killing one of the three passengers was remanded this morning (Wednesday) on a dangerous driving charge.

Navindra Premnauth, 25, of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, is accused of driving motorcar bearing registration number HC 1722 in a manner dangerous to the public causing the death of Soorajine Surjraj.

Premnauth who appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

He will have to return to court on April 20, when the matter comes up again.

The accident occurred at Number 58 Village Corentyne at about 7:30hrs on Monday when the driver allegedly fell asleep on the wheel, which resulted in him losing control of the vehicle, which drove into a parked lorry GMM 9207 on the eastern side parapet.

The 52-year-old Surjraj; a gas station pump attendant, was at the time traveling with her mother, Khemnie Surjraj, 70, and her only child; Nesa Sukhra 15.

They were all in the back seat and were returning from the Timehri International Airport after taking the pump attendant’s sister to board a flight back to the US.