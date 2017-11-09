Driver charged months after elderly woman died in accident

Three months after the early morning accident on the Houston Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD), which claimed the life of a 71-year-old pedestrian, the driver of the motor lorry which allegedly struck the deceased was taken before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday to face the charge.

According to the charge read by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, on August 10, 2017, Lennox Williams allegedly drove motor lorry GMM 6594 in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Chitraykha Sankar.

Williams’ attorney in a bail application indicated that his client is a 69-year-old resident of Golden Grove, EDB and a diver attached to the K&G shipping company. The court also heard that Williams was released on $100,000 station bail following the accident.

According to Prosecution’s case, on the day of the incident, the motor vehicle driven by Williams was proceeding north along the Houston Public Road when he struck the victim who was in the process of crossing the highway from the western side to the east. Sankar was reportedly pitched into the air as a result of the impact and landed a short distance away.

Meanwhile, media reports indicated that the elderly woman suffered severe injuries to the head and other parts of the body and died on the scene.

Bail was set to the sum of $700,000 and the case will continue on November 23.