Driver busted trying to dispose of 20 pounds of ganja after crashing vehicle

Police have in their custody a driver who, after crashing his vehicle, reportedly tried to dispose of a bag which was found to contain 19 parcels of compressed cannabis.

Two of his accomplices who subsequently joined his vehicle, after crashing theirs while trying to evade the police, also escaped from the scene.

According to Public Relations and Press Officer Jairam Ramlakhan the first speeding motorcar breached a police cordon in front of the Fort Wellington Police Station about 02:00hrs this morning, causing ranks to take evasive action to avoid being struck down.

He said that the vehicle was subsequently pursued and found crashed into a tree at No. 23 Village, West Coast Berbice.

“On approaching, two occupants were seen exiting the vehicle and entering another which sped at great speed further westward. While being pursued, the vehicle veered into a street at No. 27 Village, West Coast Berbice and ended up in a nearby trench, where two males were seen exiting and escaped through the unlit street” Ramlakhan detailed.



The 23-year-old driver of that vehicle, of Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice, who is employed as a driver with a water company was arrested while in the process of disposing of the bag.



According to the Police PRO the vehicles and the illegal substance which weighed in excess of twenty pounds (9,165 grams) was lodged.

He noted that officers are making stringent efforts to have the other suspects arrested and brought to justice.