Dr. John Smith elected Chairman of ERC; Norman McLean deputy

General Bishop Dr. John Oswald Smith, C.C.H, was duly elected as Chairman and Major-General (Ret’d) Norman McLean, MSc, the Deputy Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

In making the announcement, the ERC announced moments ago via a press release, that now that this process has been completed, the Commission will immediately begin work in delivering on its constitutional mandate.

According to the release, the Commissioners, who were sworn in by President David Granger on February 22, 2018, met on April 24, 2018, at Parliament Buildings at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland, for the purpose of electing a Chairperson and Deputy.

The Speaker took the opportunity to congratulate and extend best wishes to the Commission in its endeavor to execute its important task as prescribed in the constitution.

The first official meeting of the Commission was held on April 26, 2018, during which updates were provided and statutory date decided. The Commission is in the process of drafting its work program for the rest of the year and to fill critical vacancies on which the execution of its mandate depends.

“The Commission, cognizant of the responsibility entrusted and the task ahead, looks forward to meaningfully engaging all stakeholders in the near future in an effort to gauge opinions which would be valuable in helping to chart a way forward,” the release added.

Members of the public who are desirous of engaging the Commission can make contact at its 66 Peter Rose and Anira Streets, Queenstown, Georgetown office and/or through telephone numbers 231-6281, 231-6265.