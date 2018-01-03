Dr Cheddi Jagan’s life was exemplary – PPP General Secretary

…As party prepares to host academic conference in his honour

BY MICHAEL YOUNGE

General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic Dr Bharrat Jagdeo says that former President Dr Cheddi Jagan led an exemplary life which if imitated can see thousands of Guyanese achieving higher levels of success, humility and patriotism.

Jagdeo praised Jagan earlier today as the PPP announced plans to host several activities throughout 2018 to mark the 100th birth anniversary of its founding leader with the highlight being an academic conference.

Jagdeo confirmed earlier today that conference and several other satellite activities are aimed at reflecting on Dr Jagan’s life and contributions to politics and national development.

“Most people are aware that Cheddi Jagan has given a lifetime of dedication to Guyana. That he was one of the key figures against colonialism and struggle for dignity for Guyana and independence,” Jagdeo said.

The PPP General Secretary also remarked “We will not approach the celebration in a partisan way, because we want all Guyanese even those who don’t support or voted for the PPP/C to understand a bit more about his life and his struggles and how his ideas and policies led to a better life for all Guyanese.”

Dr Jagan was born March 22, 1918, at Plantation Port Mourant, British Guiana. He was a politician and union activist, who in 1953 became the first popularly-elected Prime Minister of British Guiana (now Guyana). He headed the country’s Government again from 1957 to 1964 and from 1992 to 1997.