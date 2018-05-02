Dr Cheddi Jagan commemorative stamp finally launched

After much controversy between the government and the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) today, launched a commemorative stamp in honour of the 100th birth anniversary of former President Dr Cheddi Jagan. The stamp was officially unveiled at the Ministry of the Presidency.

However, some close relatives of the former President and staff of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre were the only ones present at the event. Not a single senior Government official or minister of Government attended. Senior PPP officials were also noticeably absent.

Hydar Ally of the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre said he was representing the centre and not the party. He reflected on the life and work of the late president and expressed his gratitude.

Ally did explain that the centre was disappointed that the stamp wasn’t launched at the time when Dr Jagan’s 100th birth anniversary was observed.

Lieutenant Colonel Francis Abraham, the Office of the President’s Director of Protocol who chaired the event in a small room within the Ministry of the Presidency also reflected on Dr Jagan’s legacy.

Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes had announced last month that the Guyana Post Office Corporation would be issuing commemorative stamps to celebrate the former President’s 100th birth anniversary, following an arrangement with the Research Centre.

However, on the day of Jagan’s birth anniversary, March 21, the Research Centre never received the stamps from the Post Office.

President David Granger said Cabinet had taken a decision that commemorative stamps, which are national symbols, must adhere to national criteria.

The limited edition stamps will be available at all post offices beginning tomorrow.