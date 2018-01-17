Dr Arif Bulkan sworn in as new acting Court of Appeal Judge

In light of the current shortage of judges at the Guyana Court of Appeal, President David Granger this morning appointed Attorney-at-law Dr Arif Bulkan as an acting judge.

His appointment seeks to reduce the backlog of cases at the Appeal Court.

Bulkan, who is the nephew of Communities Minister Ronald Bulkan, was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission who then recommended his appointment to the Head of State.

In his address at the ceremony, which saw attendance from a number of distinguished guests including Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chief Justice (Ag) Justice Roxane George- Wiltshire and Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, the President said that Guyana is a law-based state, where enforcement of the law and the efficient and timely dispensation of justice by the Courts are the fundamental bases.

In this regard, the Head of State said that the Judiciary is the vital organ in the preservation of our system of law and order.

“An efficient and independent judiciary ensures that citizens have access to justice and that this access is fair and swift. A full complement of judges, magistrates and legal offices promotes judicial efficiency and public confidence in the rule of law. This ceremony witnesses the appointment of an eminent Guyanese as an acting Justice of the Court of Appeal” said the President.

In 2017, Dr Bulkan was nominated by the Cabinet to represent Guyana on the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC). He is a former lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI) with specialisations in Public Law, Constitutional Law, Caribbean Human Rights Law, and International Human Rights Law.

Dr Bulkan also served as Deputy Dean in the Faculty of Law from 2013 to 2016.

He is also the recipient of the 2017 Anthony N Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence in Public and Civic contributions.

In an invited comment, Dr Bulkan said that he is pleased with the appointment and looks forward to working with all stakeholders to address the backlog of cases, which currently plagues the judicial system.