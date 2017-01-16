Dominican woman fined, deported for overstaying in Guyana

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Several questions on proposed Law School remain unanswered – PPP
In light of the recent announcement that a law school will be established in Guyana to cater for Guyanese law students, the People’s Progressive...
Govt prepared to spend $100M on ‘Special Prosecutors,’ but cuts DPP’s budget – PPP
The Opposition Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has called out the Government for what it deems as double standards surrounding its allocations of monies as...
Brathwaite to fly home after Thunder’s next match
Carlos Brathwaite will exit the Big Bash League after defending champions Sydney Thunder's final league match against the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday. Brathwaite will...
6 gang members killed in confrontation with police in Jamaica
The police have now released the identities of five of the six alleged gunmen killed in Goodwill, at the border of St James and...
T&T woman shot dead during highway attack by gunmen
A romantic drive with his common-law-wife of over nine years ended tragically for Mahase Latchman, 28, as gunmen opened fire on his vehicle, shooting...
CAL customer arrested for using cellphone in flight
A Caribbean Airlines passenger who refused to follow the instructions of the flight crew and get off his cellphone, was arrested, booted off the...
These 8 men are richer than world’s poorest 3.6 billion people combined
by Ivana Kottasova, CNN Eight men now control as much wealth as the world's poorest 3.6 billion people, according to a new report from...
Delay in appointing GECOM Chair worrying, Carter should clarify interpretations- GAWU
...says possible litigation can very well prolong the delay The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has expressed worry in the delayed appointment of...
‘I’m allergic to my husband’
By Lucy Wallis BBC World Service (BBC) Twenty-nine-year-old Johanna Watkins from Minnesota cannot kiss her husband Scott, or even spend time in the same room...
Witness in Corentyne carpenter’s murder being sued for $20M
One of the witnesses in the Fayez Narinedatt murder case is being sued by former Community Policing Group (CPG) liaison officer Radica Ramanandan for...