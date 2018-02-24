‘Domestic issues’ forces President to skip CARICOM meeting

President David Granger will not be attending the 29th Inter-sessional meeting of the conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Inter-sessional meeting is being hosted in Haiti from Monday, February 26 to Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Guyana’s three member delegation to the meeting will now be led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is also performing the duties of Prime Minister.

According to statement from the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP), the President “regrets his absence at the meeting but has opted to remain in Guyana to focus on domestic issues at this time.”

While the statement did not outline what the domestic issues were that needed the President’s full attention, Opposition leader Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at a recent press conference hinted at a security threat from neighboring Venezuela which he said Government is aware of.

He also said that the Government should inform the populace about the potential threat.

President Granger recently visited villages in Region 1 that are bordered by Venezuela, where 24-hour security posts were established by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The Guyana/Venezuela border controversy was recently referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by the United Nations.