DJ Magnum’s home destroyed by fire, arson suspected

The home of popular Disc Jockey (DJ), Dorel Romeo, familiarly known as DJ Magnum was last night completely destroyed by a fire suspected to have been an act of arson.

According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 23:00hrs while Romeo was not at home. He reportedly resides alone in the upper flat of the two storey wooden home located at lot 238 Good Intent Village, West Bank Demerara.

Eyewitnesses revealed to police their suspicion that the sudden blaze had something to do with two women who were seen loitering on the rear stairs of the wooden home, moments before the fire started. The two females reportedly started the blaze then rushed away in a motorcar that was waiting outside.

When fire fighters arrived, they were able to contain the fire, but there were visible signs of scorching on the neighboring buildings.

Rumors uttered at the scene were that the mastermind of the fire was Romeo’s ex-girlfriend. However, this was not confirmed.

The DJ also noted that for quite some time in the past, he had received numerous threats from anonymous persons but he highlighted that he was not ruling out the option that it could have been an acquaintance that started the blaze.

Romeo was reportedly planning to establish a food business in the bottom flat of his home, but now that expectation will be quashed until he can rebuild the home which belongs to his mother. On the night of the fire, the DJ was unfortunately unable to save any of his belongings.

An investigation has been launched.