Divisional Commander visits family of slain Linden shopkeeper

‘E’ Division Commander Anthony Vanderhyden and a team of Police from the Division today visited the family of murdered Linden shopkeeper and former national footballer Romel “Eddie” Edison Gomes.

The team was accompanied by 2 Pastors and an Officer attached to the Welfare Division, who offered prayers and support to the family. The Commander met with Gomes’ wife, son and siblings who made calls for justice to be served.

No arrests have so far been made following the man’s murder.

In tears, his grieving wife Althia Gill Gomes said their 3-year old son continues to ask for his father, as the family tries to come to terms with the loss.

Gomes, 32 was found at his business place, situated at his home at Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, on Monday evening with a gunshot wound to his head, sometime after neighbors reported seeing him in the presence of 2 men who had their faces concealed.

One of the men was reportedly armed with a handgun. Investigations revealed that the victim and the suspects were heard arguing inside the shop and shortly afterwards, a loud explosion was heard.

Soon after, the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in the victim’s motor car which was parked in front of his shop.

The Toyota car with registration number PVV 2057 was recovered at about 09:00h on Tuesday in an alleyway at One Mile, Wismar, Linden, about seven minutes away from the scene of the crime. Gomes will be laid to rest on Sunday.