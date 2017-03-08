RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
‘DIRTY POLITICS’: Ramjattan made arrest announcement one week ago
…Top Cop only aware of SOCU’s operations after arrests …business community condemns move Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine was not immediately aware of the Tuesday afternoon...
Canadian caught attempting to smuggle birds out of Guyana
tells court, 'I love birds; I do not have any kids so that is my hobby' A Canadian was yesterday arraigned at the Georgetown...
Construction of model houses for housing expo underway
Construction of the low, middle and moderate income model houses for display and sale at the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA’s) “Housing Solution...
GPF has improved security around Stabroek Market
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) over the years has managed to reduce the level of criminal activity around the Stabroek Market Square. Acting Police Commissioner...
‘We are not afraid, will continue to expose Govt’s wrongdoings’ says Jagdeo
...in response to several arrests today of former govt officials Leader of the Opposition and former President, Dr Bharrat Jadgeo was released after his arrest...
Bartica to get radio station by May
The town of Bartica is scheduled to have its own radio station by May 2017, Region Seven’s, Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford was quoted by...
Handful protesting VAT increases says not giving up until ‘Govt budges’
A handful of persons, including students, stood in front of the Ministry of Finance earlier today to protest the implementation of 14 per cent...
UPDATE: SOCU detains Jagdeo, Robert Persaud, Lisa Ramotar
- after they voluntarily responded to the Unit's request for interview Former President and Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, former government minister Robert...
BREAKING: Dr Luncheon arrested
Former Head of the Presidential Secretariat under the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration, Dr Roger Luncheon, was moments ago arrested by agents of...
SARA Bill could be a very potent tool to ‘harass,’ ‘victimize’ citizens- CCCC
...calls for Govt to have better relations with Private Sector; ...revoke Parking meter contract; ...provide alternative employment before closing more sugar estates The Central Corentyne Chambers of...