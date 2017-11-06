Digicel opens new ‘Experience’ store at City Mall on Regent Street

Telecommunications giant Digicel, on Monday, opened the doors to its new retail ‘Experience’ store at City Mall on Regent Street.

Digicel’s ‘Experience’ store features a new design concept in the brand’s retail stores and as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Gregory Dean, who was at the opening ceremony, proudly noted, “we are happy to have started the deployment of the new design in Guyana.”

Dean continued, “we have introduced in this new concept of our Experience stores ‘Smart Serve’ which is an intelligent digital queue and customer flow management system. This will significantly reduce wait times, provide a flexible shopping experience and greatly increase the quality of service we are able to deliver. In addition, it will also provide us with intelligence on customer requests, service times and staff performance so that we can monitor and improving processes.”

Located on the ground floor of the City Mall, the store also boasts trained staff members to facilitate any communication request.

Cutting the symbolic ribbon to officially open the store was store proprietor, Richard Singh, Retail Manager Richard Das, Head of Marketing Jacqueline James and the first lucky Customer Kenson Garraway.

Garraway won himself a Samsung Note 8 as Digicel premiered its new ‘Experience’ in grand style.

The media was also given a first hand ‘Experience’ and tour of the new store.