Diamond taxi driver assaulted, carjacked by armed bandits

A female in the company of two men in the wee hours of Friday morning reportedly assaulted and robbed a Diamond taxi driver of his Toyota Spacio motorcar.

Dellon Skellekie, 30, of Lot 1424 Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was reportedly lashed to his face and robbed at around 01:30hrs when he was in the process of making a drop off.

Based on information received, the victim was parked at the Diamond car park when he was approached by the three persons (one female and two males) who requested that he take them to Third Avenue Diamond, EBD.

One of the male bandits reportedly sat in the front seat while the other two were seated in the back seat.

Upon reaching the requested destination, the male suspect who was seated in front reportedly whipped out a gun from his pants waist and dealt the taxi driver a lash to his face.

They then ordered the man out of his vehicle, PVV 9742, to which he complied.

This publication was informed that another bandit then went into the front seat of the car and proceeded to drive away with the car along with $12,000, his driver’s licence and National Identification card.

The matter was reported and the Police are currently examining CCTV footage in the area where the carjacking was committed.