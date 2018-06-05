Diamond man previously slapped with 8 fraud charges, charged again

The Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man who was slapped with eight fraud charges only days ago, found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts slapped with a ninth charge.

Thirty-two-year-old, Jason Aaron, of 232 Block ‘X’ Section ‘D’ Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, stood before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and denied that on January 17 2018 at Georgetown and with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $250,000 from Durant Boston issuing him a cheque to the Bank of Baroda to honour said payments to Boston.

The father of two,who was out on bail for the previous charges, reportedly borrowed the money from Boston who is known to him for the past 5 years.

He reportedly told Boston that he was given a contract to clean several parts of Georgetown and would be paid a large sum of money, as such; he borrowed the $250,000 from the Virtual Complainant (VC).

However, on the day in question, Aaron reportedly wrote a cheque for the said sum which he gave to the VC. When Boston visited the Bank of Baroda to cash the cheque, he was told that there were insufficient funds in Aaron’s account.

As such, the matter was reported and the defendant was arrested and charged.

He was bailed in the sum of $300,000 and will return to Court on June 12, 2018.

On June 1, Aaaron had denied the charge against him which stated that on May 16, last, at Georgetown, with intent to defraud; he forged one Irrevocable Power of Attorney, property of Raymond Austin when he appeared before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

It was further alleged that between October 8 and October 28, last, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $230,000 from Keron Kasaiwan by pretending that he had the money in his account at the Bank of Baroda, knowing that he did not have the said sum in his account to satisfy the amount.

He was placed on a total of $800,000 for those charges.