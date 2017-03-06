Diamond man jailed, fined for illegal possession of gun, ammo

Delson Wayne, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara was jailed for 18 months and fined $60,000 after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan found him guilty of having in his possession on October 6, 2016 an illegal .38 pistol and three live rounds of matching ammunition.

According to facts presented by the Prosecution, Wayne, 30, and an acquaintance were stopped and searched by Police officers in Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and the illegal items were discovered concealed in his crotch.

In handing down her ruling, the Chief Magistrate told the court that the prosecution had successfully proved that Wayne had physical control and custody of the gun. She noted that the ammunition found was a component of the gun, and that Wayne was not a licensed firearm holder but was found in possession of a firearm.

In determining the appropriate sentence, the Chief Magistrate considered the time the accused had spent on remand pending trial, the prevalence and nature of the offence, and the fact that a gun is a lethal weapon.

Wayne, who during the trial had opted to defend himself rather than retain professional legal representation, had seemed optimistic of being exonerated. And even after being sentenced, he maintained that he was innocent of the charge, relating that he has a family who depends solely on him.