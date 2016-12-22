Diamond Fire Station robbed, 1 suspect apprehended by quick Police

According to a fireman attached to the Guyana Fire Service Station in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, just after midday today, the two armed perpetrators entered the building and demanded that everyone hand over their valuables.
The fireman, who prefers not to be identified stated that five other firemen were present at the time. However, one of the five managed to escape the building and began to shout and alert residents who were on the public road and nearby.
Unfortunately, this caused the bandits who were inside to become alert and they quickly fled the scene, taking with them one of the firemen’s bag which held $160,000 in cash.
The Police were contacted and, due to their prompt response, were able to capture one of the suspects, while the other disappeared into the cane field.