Diamond Fire Station robbed, 1 suspect apprehended by quick Police

by Ramona Luthi Police now have one armed bandit in custody while a search is being conducted for his accomplice, after they stormed a fire station in broad day light and robbed the firemen of cash and other valuables. According to a fireman attached to the Guyana Fire Service Station in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, just after midday today, the two armed perpetrators entered the building and demanded that everyone hand over their valuables.

The fireman, who prefers not to be identified stated that five other firemen were present at the time. However, one of the five managed to escape the building and began to shout and alert residents who were on the public road and nearby.