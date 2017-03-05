Dharmic Sabha holds spectacular Phagwah Mela and Bazaar

The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s annual Phagwah Mela and Bazaar, which is now in its 43rd year, was held on Saturday evening at Pt. Reepu Daman Persaud Dharmic Sanskritik Kendra in Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

The event kick-started a number of activities that will lead up to the celebration of Phagwah or Holi on Monday, March 13th.

Last evening’s event was well attended and featured a rich cultural programme, including a spectacular stage programme which featured finalists and top performers of the recently held Emerging Voices competition including favourites Vidya Ram, Karamchand Sugrim, Shivanand Singh, Elizabeth Wong, Ritesh Tularam, Altaf Hamid and Tejyas Singh. They were backed by the Dax New Generation Band led by keyboard maestro Khemo Balac.

In addition to the fabulous entertainment, there were delicious local, traditional and authentic vegetarian foods. Patrons were able to enjoy samosas, pakodas, baiganies, potatoballs and pholouries fried on spot and served with a variety of chutneys, a wide range of Indian sweets including barfi, gulabjamun, pera, mittai and jalebis, authentic Indian cuisine such as biryani rice, rajma and paneer.