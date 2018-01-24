Detained NBS officials on bail, Society says it will ‘safeguard’ $59.3M cheque

As investigations continue into the alleged unlawful detainment of members of the public in the New Building Society (NBS) banking headquarters on Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown on Tuesday, seven persons attached to the entity, who were detained, have been placed on station bail.

This is according to Police “A” Division Commander, Marlon Chapman on Wednesday following a telephone interview with INews.

Chapman explained that the individuals in custody are bank employees and security personnel attached to the institution. He was unable to ascertain whether anyone will be officially charged.

This online publication on Tuesday reported that Lawyers representing former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New Building Society (NBS), Maurice Arjoon – who was recently awarded over $59M in judgment from the High Court over his wrongful dismissal case- in the company of High Court Marshals, descended onto the NBS headquarters to levy on the company’s assets in a bid to recoup the pension owed to Arjoon.

This publication was informed that one of the company’s vehicles had been removed from the premises.

The bank, which is appealing the $59M award, immediately locked its doors to the institution, trapping among others, a lawyer and a court marshal.

Following the standoff which lasted for some 6 hours, a cheque to the tune of $59.3M was made out to Arjoon after the Police had to intervene.

This situation necessitated the involvement of Deputy Commander of ‘A’ Division and Senior Superintendent of Police, Wendell Blanhum, as well as other high ranking police officers.

On Wednesday afternoon, NBS, in a press statement outlined, among other things, that the institution “at no time prevented persons from leaving the office” and highlighted that they thought they were being robbed due to the manner in which Arjoon’s lawyers and the High Court Marshals descended unto their premises.



Further exacerbating the situation, according to NBS, was that the entire operation was conducted without them being in receipt of a Court Order. If “we were properly served with any instrument or order of the court, we would readily comply with such an order or instructions” said NBS.

The Bank said further that while it paid over a cheque of $59.3M to avoid a confrontation, “it will be taking steps to safeguard that sum given the fact that the matter will continue in Court until a final resolution.”

According to the bank, “On Jan 04, 2018, the Society as well as the other appellants, including Trust Company (Guyana) Limited received a court order directing that the sum of $59,033,281.00 be paid over to Mr. Arjoon representing his pension benefits. This benefit should have been paid from the Pension Scheme funds, held by the Trust Company (Guyana) Limited assuming it was the final award.”

Moreover, it noted that their Lawyers for the Society and Trust Company appealed that decision on Jan 09, 2018 and requested the Court of Appeal to set aside that order.

“Assuming that they were correct to levy for the Pension Benefits, this payment ought to have been made from the Pension Scheme Funds and not the NBS assets.” The Society said. “It will therefore seek to redress this illegal and improper conduct of Mr. Arjoon’s representatives, his Lawyers and the Marshals.”



The NBS also posited that it will also seek to have a proper explanation from the appropriate authorities concerning the seizure and impounding of one of its motor vehicles.