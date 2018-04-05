Deodat Indar re-elected President of GCCI for another year

…as new Council, Executives elected

Deodat Indar, of Sterling Products Limited, was once again elected President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) for the year 2018-2019 following the election of a new GCCI Council of 21 members on Thursday last.

The Council held its first statutory meeting today and installed a new Executive Management Committee (EMC) which is made up of the President, Senior Vice President, Junior Vice President, Secretary and a Treasurer.

Apart from Indar being elected President, Nicholas Deygoo, attached to National Hardware Limited was elected Senior Vice President, with Timothy Tucker of Rid-O-Pes being placed in the capacity of Junior Vice President, and Kester Hutson of Dapper Technology being elected Secretary while Shanti Persaud of Silvie’s Variety Store was named Treasurer.

The remaining 16 members on the Council are Anjie Lambert- from Project Development Consultancy-, Doris Lewis attached to The Gift Centre, Gerald Gouviea Jr of Roraima Airways Limited, Komal Ramnauth of Kojac Marketing Agency, Christopher R. Ram of Ram & McRae, Javed Khan of Republic Bank Limited, Mark Singh of the GTT, Kerensa Gravesande of Eldorado Offshore Guyana Inc, Iman Khan of Corum Distribution, Kaleshwat Puran of Puran Brothers Disposal Inc, Sean Ramrattan of RRT Enterprise, Shaam Outar of A&S Enterprise, Derek Stoby of Muneshwars Limited, Gavin Ramsoondar of JR Ranch Inc, Jamaal Douglas of United Investment Trading and Navin Prashad of M.P Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited.

The GCCI is the oldest private sector representative organization in Guyana (established in 1890) and is a member-driven and professionally staffed non-profit association of business people committed to improving the economic climate and quality of life in Guyana.

The entity is legislatively mandated under the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry Act Chapter 89:03 of the laws of Guyana.

As such, it serves to represents the voice of the business community in Guyana and strives to advocate policies, stimulate trade and investment, connect businesses, sustain economic growth and expand member opportunities with the aim of contributing to a stable and sustainable economic and social environment in Guyana where businesses can prosper.