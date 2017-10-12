Dentist robbed by armed bandits in his yard

Police say they are investigating an alleged robbery under arms committed on a 31-year-old Dentist of Anira Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, which occurred around 02:30hrs on Thursday at his home by two bandits, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

According to the Police, the victim was walking into his yard when the suspects attacked him from behind, held him at gunpoint and ordered him on to the ground. While on the ground the unarmed suspect searched and relieved him of his cellphone, cash and other valuables.

Throughout the ordeal a round was reportedly discharged by the armed suspect.

The bandits then made good their escape on foot heading north of Anira Street.

No arrests have been made thus far.