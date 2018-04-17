Defence lawyer writes DPP for review, withdrawal of charges against Ashni Singh, Winston Brassington

By Michael Younge

Defense Attorney Anil Nandlall has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shamilar Ali-Hack calling for her office to review the charges which were filed against former Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh and former Head of the Privatization Unit Winston Brassignton.

In his letter, seen by Inews, Nandlall explained that his clients were charged by information upon oath dated 12th April 2018 with three counts of misconduct in public office contrary to common law in Georgetown.

Nandlall said that the matter was called up before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on the said day and adjourned until May 7th 2018.

“I respectfully invite a review of the said charges for the purpose of specifically considering whether the particular of the offences disclose any offence at law, more particularly, the offences for which the accused persons have been charged and if not, I further invite you to consider exercising the powers vested in your office by Article 187 of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and to discontinue the said charges, forthwith”, the correspondence read.

The Defence Attorney reminded the DPP that her office bears a constitutional responsibility to protect the citizenry against the institution of criminal charges that are based upon “malice or sinister motives that cannot reasonably yield a lawful conviction.”

In the three charges advanced by SOCU and seen by this publication, it was outlined that Singh being the Chairman of NICIL and Brassington being the CEO in December of 2008 by way of Agreement of Sale and Purchase sold to Scady Business Corporation a track of state land (4.7 acres) being a portion of Plantation Liliendaal, situated on the East Coast of Demerara for the sum of $150, 000, 000 “knowing that the said property was valued at $ 340,000,000 by Rodrigues Architects Associate, a competent valuation officer.”

Similarly, the other charge outlined that Singh and Brassington sold to Multicinemas Guyana Inc a plot of state land (10 acres) at Turkeyen for the sum of $185, 037, 000 “without first having procured a valuation of the said property from a competent valuation officer.”

Moreover, it was outlined that Singh and Brassington in 2009, by way of an agreement of sale and Purchase sold to the National Hardware Guyana Limited a track of state land (103 acres), being a portion of Plantation Liliendaal and Turkeyen for the sum of $598, 659,398 (VAT exclusive) “without first having procured a valuation of the said property from a competent valuation officer.”