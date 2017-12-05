Decomposed body of 19-year-old fished out of Mazaruni River

The decomposed body of a 19-year-old was on Sunday afternoon fished out of the Mazaruni River in Region 7, days after he had drowned about two miles from where his body was found.

The dead teen has been identified as Shemar Stefon Sears of Lot 687 South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to information reaching INews , at around 9:00hrs on Thursday last, Sears had ventured into the river at Akaree Island, where he was about to wash a barrel.

Shortly after, the 19-year-old was seen swimming in the river and then suddenly disappeared. Reports are that he had lost control causing him to drown.

It was not until about 17:30hrs on Sunday that the body of the now dead teenager resurfaced about 2 miles from where he allegedly drowned.

The decomposed remains of Sears was fished out the river and taken to Memorial Funeral Home where it remains, awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police in ‘F’ division have launched an investigation.