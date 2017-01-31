Decomposed body found at Ikuraka Creek

Scores of persons living in the dense, forested area of Iturbisi, Ikuraka Creek in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) gathered early Monday morning at a camp in the area, after the decomposing body of a pensioner was discovered.

The gruesome discovery was made around 10:00hrs by the dead man’s relatives.

The body has been identified as that of Robertson Abram, 74, of Ikuraka Creek.

It was revealed that Abram was living alone on the left bank of the creek, not far from the Amerindian community of Mashabo. He cultivated a farm in the area. Relatives last saw him alive on December 19, 2016. According to relatives, the man suffered from hypertension and stomach pains, and was being treated at the Mashabo Health Centre.

Police attached to G Division (Essequibo Coast and Essequibo Islands) visited the scene and examined the remains. They were, however, unable to determine the cause of death due to the state of decomposition.

Police are continuing with their investigations.