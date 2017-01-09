RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Shoemaker nabbed with ganja, stolen items
Police ranks in E Division (Linden-Kwakwani) on Saturday evening arrested a 59-year-old shoemaker following a search conducted at his premises. The marijuana found at the...
Police arrest 17 in France over Kardashian robbery
(Reuters) Police in France arrested 17 people on Monday over a robbery in which reality TV star Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint in...
Mother of 5 charged for fraud
A mother of five was not too happy about being brought before the courts of law after she was charged with being fraudulent. Damiana Newton...
GTTA to host Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Challenge
The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will kick start its 2017 Calendar of activities with a Doubles, Novices and Fundamental Table Tennis Challenge competition...
GPL pays homage to family of deceased employee
The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) Inc on Saturday evening hosted a “Night of Reflection” to pay homage to Brian Clifford, an employee who...
DCC squad departs for UWI T20 Tournament
― Christian appointed captain The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) departed these shores on Sunday morning to participate in the fourth annual University of West Indies...
$170M rehab for 3 hinterland airstrips
Some $170 million has been budgeted this year for rehabilitation works to be conducted at three hinterland airstrips. This was revealed by Aerodromes Inspector Alphonso...
2 inmates injured in NA Prison brawl
Two inmates of the New Amsterdam Prison were rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital after a gang fight erupted in the prison on Sunday. The...
10 homeless, as Jilted man sets Sophia apartments ablaze
...Suspect on the run A late night fire in Sophia, Greater Georgetown has left ten persons homeless and more than $10 million in losses after...
Granger rejects Jagdeo’s nominees for GECOM Chairmanship
...stakeholders disagree with President’s rationale, warn of attempts to rig President David Granger has rejected the nominees for the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections...