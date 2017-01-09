DCC squad departs for UWI T20 Tournament

― Christian appointed captain

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) departed these shores on Sunday morning to participate in the  fourth annual  University of West Indies (UWI) National T20 Tournament at UWI’s Sport and Physical Education Centre (SPEC), Trinidad and Tobago.

The Queenstown based club who are attending  the event for the first time will be led  by former West Indies and Guyana Wicketkeeper batsman Derwin Christian in the absence of regular players such as Christopher Barnwell and Paul Wintz who are a part of the National 50-over team camp.

The Demerara Cricket Club squad which will be participating in the UWI National T20 tournament

Christain who played two T20s for the West Indies 2011, will have a fleet of youth players and some former National senior players at this disposal such as guest players Gajanand Singh and Kellon Carmichael, attacking batsmen Anderw Light Jnr and Sherfene Rutherford and spinners Steven Sankar and Coen Ismond along with West Indies under-19 all-rounder Keemo Paul.
Also competing for the top spot is defending champion Club Crusoe (Tobago), who will be back to defend their crown. Other participating teams are, Merry Boys, Munroe Road, T&T Police, T&T Defence Force, Moosai Sports, Central Sports, Cane Farm, Duncan-Buggy Haynes United, Queen’s Park Cricket Club, and UWI.
The UNICOM sponsored event which will be played at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, SPEC, located in the campus, will see teams compete for $70,000 worth of prize money, with the winning team receiving at least $35,000 in cash and a champion’s trophy. Prizes will also be given to the Man of the Match, Big Six and others.
Well known cricket player and administrator, Deryck Murray is the tournament patron.
DCC played their first two matches on Sunday against Moosai Sports and Duncan-Buggy Haynes United. The results of those matches will be published in a subsequent article.
The Squad reads: Derwin Christian (captain), Kemol Savory (wicketkeeper), Gajanand  Singh, Kellon Carmichael (Guest players), Jahron Byron, Cohen Ismond, Ashmead Nedd, Sachin Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Steven Sankar, Kemo Paul, Andrew Lyght Jr, Sagar Hatheramani, Carlton Jacques, Dexter George and Cleon McEwan. (Guyana Times Sports)

