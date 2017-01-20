Dataram gets 4 years for ammo possession, wife freed

Self confessed drug lord, Barry Dataram was today jailed for four more years and fined $60,000 when he appeared before City Magistrate, Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Dataram, of lot 13 Vriesland, West Bank Demerara changed a ‘not guilty’ plea for possession of ammunition to a guilty one while his reputed wife, Anjanie Boodnarine was freed.

He changed his plea to the charge which alleged that on April 16 2015 at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) he was found to be in possession of 180 .233 rounds of ammunition.

As such Magistrate Latchman ruled that Dataram will be jailed for 48 additional months which will run concurrently with his already 9 years jail time.

However, Dataram’s wife, Boodnarine, 21, of 79 Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara was freed of all charges.

In September of 2016, arrest warrants had to be issued for the drug lord and his reputed wife who both evaded Police by leaving the country after Latchman found Dataram guilty in absentia for having 129.23kg of cocaine in his possession on April 16, 2015 for the purpose of trafficking.

Boodnarine along with Dataram’s friends Trevor Gouveia and Komal Charran who were also before the Court for the same offense were all freed.

Dataram and Boodnarine were later apprehended in Suriname and escorted back to Guyana.

When he along with Boodnarine appeared before McLennan, Dataram admitted that between April 15, 2013 and October 15, at Camp Street, Georgetown, he conspired with other persons to forge a Republic of Guyana Passport, in favour of himself, to show that the document was issued by the Central Immigration and Passport Office.

He confessed that on September 20, at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice, he departed Guyana without presenting himself to an immigration officer.

The Chief Magistrate sentenced Dataram to two years on the first charge and 12 months each on the second and third charges to be ran concurrently with his then 5 years sentence.

Dataram had begged for leniency telling the Court that he escaped because he did not believe that he was getting a fair trial.

Boodnarine was before the Court charged with forgery and illegally leaving Guyana.