Cyclist seriously injured following accident on De Kendren public road

A cyclist –yet to be identified- said to be in his 40s was on Wednesday afternoon struck down by a minibus on the De Kendren, West Coast Demerara (WCD) public road.

While details remain sketchy, INews was informed by a senior police officer attached to the Police “D” Division that the incident occurred at around 13:00hrs.

The victim, who received visible injuries to his head, was rushed to the Leonora Cottage hospital and is said to be in a serious condition.

The minibus driver is presently in police custody assisting with investigations. (Ramona Luthi)