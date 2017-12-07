Cyclist killed in collision on Anna Catherina public road

A reportedly speeding motorist had been taken into custody, following a fatal accident around 23:55hrs last night (Wednesday) on the Anna Catherina Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), that resulted in the death of Winston Domingo, 34, a cane harvester, of the said village, who was proceeding on a bicycle in the same direction of the vehicle.

According to Police Public Relations and Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, their i nvest igations revealed that motorcar PVV 4420 driven by a 20-year-old, of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, was proceeding west along the southern driveway of the road, reportedly at a very fast rate, when its left side front collided with the rear of the victim’s bicycle.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the car’s windscreen then onto the road surface while the bicycle broke into two parts.

The victim was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the Ezekiel’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver but no alcohol was found in his breath.

Investigations are ongoing.

