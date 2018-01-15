Cyclist killed in Berbice accident by reportedly speeding car

A fatal accident which occurred about 18:55hrs on Sunday at the No.71 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice has resulted in the death of pedal cyclist Devenana Hardeo ,53, of No.69 Village Squatting Area, Corentyne.

This publication was informed that a motorcar, HC 6790, driven by a 25-year-old resident of Tarlogie Village, was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the public road with the cyclist in his lead when the car which was allegedly speeding struck the bicycle from the rear.

As a result of the impact the cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries.

He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. his body is presently at the said hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

According to the police, the driver is in custody assisting with the investigation; he was tested for alcohol and found negative.