Cyclist killed in Berbice accident

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident on Saturday morning on the Williamsburg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice resulting in the death of an elderly cyclist.

Dead is Winston Williams, 68, of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to information received, the accident occurred at around 06:30hrs.

INews understands that the motorcar, HC 3825, involved was being driven by a 47-year-old Canal Place, South Ruimveldt Garden,Georgetown resident.

This publication was informed that the vehicle was proceeding west along the southern side of the road, at an allegedly fast rate when the pedal cyclist suddenly rode out from Dr Tulsi street resulting in him being struck down.

Williams was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to Port Moruant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival .

The driver of the motorcar was administered a breathalyzer test which proved that he was not under the influence of alcohol. (Ramona Luthi)