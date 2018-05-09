Cyclist killed in accident on Nigg public road

Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 19:10hrs yesterday on Nigg Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, involving motorcar PRR 9091, driven by an 18-year-old resident of Fryish, Corentyne, that resulted in the death of pedal cyclist Lalta Jagmohan, 30, a cane harvester of Sand Reef, Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, their investigations revealed that the car was proceeding east along the northern driveway when the cyclist who was also proceeding in the said direction, but on the southern side of the road, allegedly rode from south to north into the path of the vehicle and collided.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ramlakhan noted that a post mortem examination was conducted and the cause of death was given as “fractured skull and brain hemorrhage”.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test is in custody assisting with the investigation.