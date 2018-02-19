CWI Super50: Jamaica Scorpions eliminated despite big win over USA

Last season’s beaten finalists Jamaica Scorpions will miss out on a shot at redemption despite a massive win over the United States in the CWI Regional Super50 on Sunday.

Led by 80 from opening batsman Trevon Griffith the Jamaica-based franchise coasted to an 80-run in a must-win scenario against the United States. The Scorpions set 259 for 8 before dismissing the USA for 179. A victory was not enough for Jamaica who needed a Leewards Islands Hurricanes win against Kent to keep them in the running, that hope, however, failed to materialise and it is the English team that will advance to the semi-finals.

Sent in to bat the Scorpions were dealt an early setback when in form batsman Chadwick Walton was sent back to the pavilion with just 13 runs. Walton was trapped lbw by Saurabh Netravalkar. Andre McCarthy was next to follow to the crease but had hardly settled in before being caught by Sunny Sohal off the bowling of Roy Silva.

Griffith, however, partnered with Stephen Taylor to steady the innings and added 88 for the fourth wicket. The partnership was snapped when Taylor was caught by Elmore Hutchinson for 40 off the bowling of Prashanth Nair. A powerful lower-order stand of 62 from 56 balls, from Fabian Allen, however, pushed the team to the comfortable total. Netravalkar was the United States’ most successful bowler after ending with figures of 4 for 45.

In response, Jaskaran Malhotra provided the most resistance with 70 from 106 but he was the only fighter as wickets crumbled on a regular basis. Christopher Lamont, Odean Smith and McCarthy each claimed two wickets. (SportsMax)