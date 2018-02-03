CWI Super50: Hetmyer ton leads Jaguars past USA

Shimron Hetmyer cracked a ton as Guyana Jaguars coasted to a comfortable 8 wicket win over USA Cricket in the CWI Super50 competition at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Friday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the United States got to 188 in 50 overs before Guyana in response reached to 192-2, led by 103 from Hetmyer. The USA were led by 51 from Xavier Marshall, who stepped into to lead a rescue act after openers Sunny Sohal and Jaskaran Malhotra were both dismissed without scoring.

Marshall was eventually caught by Shimron Hetmyer off the bowling of Veerasammy Permaul but powerful lower order batting from Mrunal Patel who cracked an unbeaten 43 and Elmore Hutchinson (45) helped push the scoring along. Keemo Paul, Raymond Reifer and Permaul provided a balanced bowling attack for Guyana after each claiming three wickets.

In pursuit, Guyana found themselves in early trouble after losing Chanderpaul Hemraj for 7 after 6 overs. Things got worse after veteran batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul was forced to retire hurt (8).

When Hetmyer partnered with Leon Johnson, who scored an unbeaten 50 from 63, there was little else to worry about as the pair put on 118. After Hetmyer was caught by Xavier Marshall off the bowling of Saurabh Netravalkar Raymond Reifer (11) partnered with Johnson to see out a comfortable win. (SportsMax)