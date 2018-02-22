CWI ostracises former players, says Windies legend Richards

West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards has accused the current administration of continuing to sideline the sport’s former players, stifling an overall inability to make a meaningful contribution.

Richards a former West Indies captain and one of the world’s most recognized batsmen, freely admitted that he has long coveted a position working to help develop the sport regionally as a part of the regional board. He pointed to the example of other players like Australian great Greg Chappell who is now a full-time national selector and talent manager for Australia.

“Lots of work needs to be done to get it to the right prominence and to where folks would believe where we should be. I am not at all involved in West Indian cricket. Most of the former players have been ostracised. Constructive criticism is not much accepted in the Caribbean,” Richards told Reuters.

Other former players like Joel Garner have, however, found a home within the current dispensation as a team manager and member of the board.

“I would love to take a role like Greg Chappell did for Australia,” The Antiguan added.

“I think I have a good eye for talent and this is something that we have never taken on board in the Caribbean.”

The West Indies once the world’s most dominant force have struggled to impress in recent years, with the exception of the T20 format where they are one of the world’s top teams. (SportsMax)