Cummings Lodge man found dead

The Police are reporting that the body of a Cummings Lodge man was discovered in a pool of blood last evening in the vicinity of Oleander Gardens, East Coast Demerara.

The discovery was made by residents in the area. Inews understands that the man has been identified as 20-year old Hemchand Dalchand also known as “Rakesh”.

His body bore several marks of violence and wounds at the time it was found on the northern half of the public road.

Relatives say the man left home destined for Ogle to attend an event in the company of female friends.

A post mortem examination is expected to be done tomorrow.